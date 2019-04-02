A resident of Minzhen village in Hebei province, northern China inspects the “milky” water emerging from an irrigation well which environmental experts have declared is harmless. Photo: Weibo
Chinese villagers assured their ‘milky’ water is fine but doubts remain
- Experts report high levels of calcium carbonate and suggest regular cleaning of affected well
- Suspicion continues that neighbouring glass factory may be to blame
Topic | China Society
China has long been notorious for its heavy smogs. Photo: Reuters
China still facing an uphill struggle in fight against pollution, warns environment minister
- Li Ganjie says that while the situation is improving, the hardest part of the challenge still has to be tackled
- Cleaning the country’s notoriously dirty air is a major priority for government, but minister warns task remains ‘very challenging’
Topic | Two Sessions 2019 (Lianghui)
