Xi Jinping’s hopes for China as a world footballing force begin with children such as pupils at the Central Kindergarten in Changxing county, eastern Zhejiang province. Photo: Xinhua
Patriot games: Xi Jinping’s dream of Chinese World Cup begins with thousands of footballing toddlers
- President wants China’s provinces to develop world-class talent from early age
- Game’s national governing body revealed plans for 10,000 kindergartens
Topic | China Society
Xi Jinping’s hopes for China as a world footballing force begin with children such as pupils at the Central Kindergarten in Changxing county, eastern Zhejiang province. Photo: Xinhua