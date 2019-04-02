Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Xi Jinping’s hopes for China as a world footballing force begin with children such as pupils at the Central Kindergarten in Changxing county, eastern Zhejiang province. Photo: Xinhua
Society

Patriot games: Xi Jinping’s dream of Chinese World Cup begins with thousands of footballing toddlers

  • President wants China’s provinces to develop world-class talent from early age
  • Game’s national governing body revealed plans for 10,000 kindergartens
Topic |   China Society
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 4:59pm, 2 Apr, 2019

Updated: 4:59pm, 2 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Xi Jinping’s hopes for China as a world footballing force begin with children such as pupils at the Central Kindergarten in Changxing county, eastern Zhejiang province. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.