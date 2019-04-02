A firefighting helicopter on its way to help contain the forest fire which claimed 30 lives in a remote, mountainous area of Sichuan province in southwest China. Photo: Xinhua
Deadly blaze in China's mountains contained after killing 30
- Most of those killed were firefighters in their 20s who were trapped when a wind change created a ‘huge fireball’
- Three helicopters brought in reinforcements to control the Sichuan forest fire
Topic | China Society
A firefighting helicopter on its way to help contain the forest fire which claimed 30 lives in a remote, mountainous area of Sichuan province in southwest China. Photo: Xinhua
The missing were trapped after a sudden change in wind direction in southwest China's Sichuan province. Photo: Weibo
30 people killed in Sichuan forest fire after change in wind creates ‘huge fireball’
- All those reported missing on Sunday while fighting blaze in remote part of country’s southwest confirmed dead
Topic | Safety in China
The missing were trapped after a sudden change in wind direction in southwest China's Sichuan province. Photo: Weibo