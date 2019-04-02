Chairs were left strewn as people fled after the explosion. Photo: Weibo
Gas explosion injures 66 at funeral in China after cooking canisters leak
- Two people under criminal detention after guests suffer serious burns
- Initial investigation finds the blast was caused by leakage from liquefied gas being used by a chef
Topic | China Society
Firefighters work on the rubble of a pesticide plant owned by Jiangsu Tianjiayi Chemical following an explosion in Xiangshui county, Yancheng, Jiangsu province, last week. Photo: Reuters
Death toll from China chemical plant blast rises to 78
- 56 casualties have been identified following accident in Yangcheng
- Cabinet orders nationwide checks on chemical plants to spot dangers
Topic | China chemical plant explosion
