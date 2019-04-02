Channels

Chairs were left strewn as people fled after the explosion. Photo: Weibo
Society

Gas explosion injures 66 at funeral in China after cooking canisters leak

  • Two people under criminal detention after guests suffer serious burns
  • Initial investigation finds the blast was caused by leakage from liquefied gas being used by a chef
Topic |   China Society
Mandy Zuo

Mandy Zuo  

Published: 5:13pm, 2 Apr, 2019

Updated: 5:13pm, 2 Apr, 2019

Firefighters work on the rubble of a pesticide plant owned by Jiangsu Tianjiayi Chemical following an explosion in Xiangshui county, Yancheng, Jiangsu province, last week. Photo: Reuters
Society

Death toll from China chemical plant blast rises to 78

  • 56 casualties have been identified following accident in Yangcheng
  • Cabinet orders nationwide checks on chemical plants to spot dangers
Topic |   China chemical plant explosion
William Zheng

William Zheng  

Published: 4:39pm, 25 Mar, 2019

Updated: 11:20pm, 25 Mar, 2019

