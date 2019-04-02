Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Police were called after a couple in eastern China ignored their neighbours’ complaints about the thousands of bees they kept on the balcony of their high-rise flat. Photo: Weibo
Society

Police called on Chinese couple for keeping thousands of bees in high-rise

  • Beehive balcony had neighbours buzzing with anger for more than a year
  • Couple regarded the 10,000 insects as their pets
Topic |   China Society
Linda Lew

Linda Lew  

Published: 7:33pm, 2 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:33pm, 2 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Police were called after a couple in eastern China ignored their neighbours’ complaints about the thousands of bees they kept on the balcony of their high-rise flat. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE
Police say the cloned puppy Kunxun is already showing promise. Photo: Sinogene
Science

China’s first cloned police dog reports for duty

  • Kunxun, a two-month-old Kunming wolfdog, was born after scientists took the DNA from a ‘one in a thousand’ animal
  • Police hope the programme to clone the force’s best dogs will eventually give it a bigger pool of animals suited to police work
Topic |   China Society
Linda Lew

Linda Lew  

Published: 5:13pm, 19 Mar, 2019

Updated: 10:37pm, 19 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

Police say the cloned puppy Kunxun is already showing promise. Photo: Sinogene
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.