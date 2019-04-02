Police were called after a couple in eastern China ignored their neighbours’ complaints about the thousands of bees they kept on the balcony of their high-rise flat. Photo: Weibo
Police called on Chinese couple for keeping thousands of bees in high-rise
- Beehive balcony had neighbours buzzing with anger for more than a year
- Couple regarded the 10,000 insects as their pets
Police say the cloned puppy Kunxun is already showing promise. Photo: Sinogene
China’s first cloned police dog reports for duty
- Kunxun, a two-month-old Kunming wolfdog, was born after scientists took the DNA from a ‘one in a thousand’ animal
- Police hope the programme to clone the force’s best dogs will eventually give it a bigger pool of animals suited to police work
