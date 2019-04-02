Chinese search engine and technology company Baidu is one of three businesses joining forces with the city of Beijing to take on the problem of nuisance telephone calls. Photo: AP
China’s capital city and three leading internet firms join forces to tackle robocalling phone nuisance
- Baidu, Sogou and Qihoo 360 agree to eliminate telemarketing software ads
- Agreement involves measures to deal with calls at source and blacklist culprits
