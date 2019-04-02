Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Chinese search engine and technology company Baidu is one of three businesses joining forces with the city of Beijing to take on the problem of nuisance telephone calls. Photo: AP
Society

China’s capital city and three leading internet firms join forces to tackle robocalling phone nuisance

  • Baidu, Sogou and Qihoo 360 agree to eliminate telemarketing software ads
  • Agreement involves measures to deal with calls at source and blacklist culprits
Topic |   China Society
Laurie Chen

Laurie Chen  

Published: 8:30pm, 2 Apr, 2019

Updated: 8:30pm, 2 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chinese search engine and technology company Baidu is one of three businesses joining forces with the city of Beijing to take on the problem of nuisance telephone calls. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.