A man is in police detention after a stabbing incident at a school in Hunan where two children are reported to have died and two were injured. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese man held after two children die and two are injured in knife attack at primary school
- Youngsters in hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries
- Police say suspect is 31-year-old from Baijiaping in Hunan province
Topic | China Society
A man is in police detention after a stabbing incident at a school in Hunan where two children are reported to have died and two were injured. Photo: Shutterstock