Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A man is in police detention after a stabbing incident at a school in Hunan where two children are reported to have died and two were injured. Photo: Shutterstock
Society

Chinese man held after two children die and two are injured in knife attack at primary school

  • Youngsters in hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries
  • Police say suspect is 31-year-old from Baijiaping in Hunan province
Topic |   China Society
Natalie Koh

Natalie Koh  

Published: 1:43pm, 3 Apr, 2019

Updated: 3:14pm, 3 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

A man is in police detention after a stabbing incident at a school in Hunan where two children are reported to have died and two were injured. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.