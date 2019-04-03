A man surnamed Tan admitted to dating 19 woman, fathering six children and duping some of them out of their belongings. Photo: Weibo
Chinese Lothario who dated 19 women stole car from girlfriend while she gave birth to his child
- Jobless drinks seller creates life as son of rich family to dupe gullible victims
- Cheat faces legal complaints from 17 exes and admits he swindled his lovers
Topic | China Society
A man surnamed Tan admitted to dating 19 woman, fathering six children and duping some of them out of their belongings. Photo: Weibo
The video warns people to be careful when dating online. Photo: Weibo
Policeman dressed as woman in online romance scam video wins fans in China
- Short clip released by police in Guangdong is part of campaign to raise awareness of the problem
- It shows the officer in women’s clothes and make-up before he is arrested
Topic | China Society
The video warns people to be careful when dating online. Photo: Weibo