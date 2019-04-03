Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A man surnamed Tan admitted to dating 19 woman, fathering six children and duping some of them out of their belongings. Photo: Weibo
Society

Chinese Lothario who dated 19 women stole car from girlfriend while she gave birth to his child

  • Jobless drinks seller creates life as son of rich family to dupe gullible victims
  • Cheat faces legal complaints from 17 exes and admits he swindled his lovers
Topic |   China Society
Mandy Zuo

Mandy Zuo  

Published: 4:00pm, 3 Apr, 2019

Updated: 4:00pm, 3 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

A man surnamed Tan admitted to dating 19 woman, fathering six children and duping some of them out of their belongings. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE
The video warns people to be careful when dating online. Photo: Weibo
Society

Policeman dressed as woman in online romance scam video wins fans in China

  • Short clip released by police in Guangdong is part of campaign to raise awareness of the problem
  • It shows the officer in women’s clothes and make-up before he is arrested
Topic |   China Society
He Huifeng

He Huifeng  

Published: 6:48pm, 9 Mar, 2019

Updated: 10:30pm, 9 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

The video warns people to be careful when dating online. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.