A Chinese man was sent to prison for making more than 8,700 abusive phone calls to the emergency services. Photo: Simon Song
Chinese drunk gets eight months in prison for making 8,700 abusive calls to emergency services
- Defendant admits to drinking half a litre of rice wine a day
- Judge says he wasted people’s time and caused dispatchers mental distress
Topic | China Society
A Chinese man was sent to prison for making more than 8,700 abusive phone calls to the emergency services. Photo: Simon Song