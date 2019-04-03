Channels

A Chinese man was sent to prison for making more than 8,700 abusive phone calls to the emergency services. Photo: Simon Song
Society

Chinese drunk gets eight months in prison for making 8,700 abusive calls to emergency services

  • Defendant admits to drinking half a litre of rice wine a day
  • Judge says he wasted people’s time and caused dispatchers mental distress
Topic |   China Society
Linda Lew

Linda Lew  

Published: 4:04pm, 3 Apr, 2019

Updated: 4:04pm, 3 Apr, 2019

A Chinese man was sent to prison for making more than 8,700 abusive phone calls to the emergency services. Photo: Simon Song
