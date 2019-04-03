Hunan University in central China has revoked a business graduate's master's degree and removed a professor from his teaching position after an investigation into plagiarism allegations. Photo: Baidu.
Chinese academic stripped of degree and professor removed in plagiarism scandal
- Hunan University investigation confirms anonymous online claims
- Pledges to maintain zero tolerance for misconduct
Topic | China Society
Referee Fu Ming is in hot water. Photo: Twitter
Chinese Fifa referee Fu Ming in spotlight as ‘underhand dealings’ come to light
- Fu was one of five ‘professional’ referees hired by the CFA this season
Topic | Chinese Football Association (CFA)
