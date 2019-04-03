Firefighters at work in the rubble of the chemical plant. Photo: Reuters
Three held over Chinese chemical plant blast that killed 78
- Authorities say three employees from a local chemical company have been detained over last month’s explosion in Jiangsu province
Firefighters work on the rubble of a pesticide plant owned by Jiangsu Tianjiayi Chemical following an explosion in Xiangshui county, Yancheng, Jiangsu province, last week. Photo: Reuters
Death toll from China chemical plant blast rises to 78
- 56 casualties have been identified following accident in Yangcheng
- Cabinet orders nationwide checks on chemical plants to spot dangers
