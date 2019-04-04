Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The replica dress will go on display in a museum in central China in place of the original. Photo: Xinhua
Society

2,000-year-old see-through Chinese gown, the world’s lightest silk dress, is finally replicated successfully

  • Hunan Museum has copy made as the original, which survived being stolen in 1983, loses sheen after years of being exhibited
  • Having failed in past attempts at copying it, brocade experts design a special loom and come up with a novel way to make the new dress look aged
Topic |   China Society
Zhuang Pinghui

Zhuang Pinghui  

Published: 3:44pm, 4 Apr, 2019

Updated: 3:44pm, 4 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

The replica dress will go on display in a museum in central China in place of the original. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.