The replica dress will go on display in a museum in central China in place of the original. Photo: Xinhua
2,000-year-old see-through Chinese gown, the world’s lightest silk dress, is finally replicated successfully
- Hunan Museum has copy made as the original, which survived being stolen in 1983, loses sheen after years of being exhibited
- Having failed in past attempts at copying it, brocade experts design a special loom and come up with a novel way to make the new dress look aged
