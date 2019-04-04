Channels

Actor Zhao Lixin has apologised after an uproar over his comments about the Japanese occupation of China during the second world war. Picture: Weibo.
Society

‘Chinese blood is in my bones’: Actor Zhao Lixin makes apology after uproar over Japanese subjugation of China

  • Film and television star touches raw nerve with Weibo audience and invites backlash with online discussion of suffering in Second Opium War and Japanese occupation
Topic |   China Society
Linda Lew

Linda Lew  

Published: 4:31pm, 4 Apr, 2019

Updated: 4:36pm, 4 Apr, 2019

The memorial in Alor Setar, Kedah. Photo: Facebook
Southeast Asia

Malaysians outraged after wartime memorial calls Japanese troops ‘heroes’

  • First built in 1941, the memorial was restored by authorities in a bid to boost tourism in Alor Setar, capital of the northern state of Kedah
  • However, a sign that accompanied the restored monument bore the title: “History Of Three Japanese Heroes Who Conquered The Alor Setar Bridge”
Topic |   Malaysia
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 7:16pm, 26 Mar, 2019

Updated: 10:13pm, 26 Mar, 2019

