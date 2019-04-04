A man from central China is seen making a throwing motion as he and his wife and child board a flight from Wuhan in Hubei province to Xinjiang on April 2. Photo: Miaopai
Chinese dad who threw coins at plane for good luck blames mother-in-law for 30-minute flight delay
- Father detained for 10 days and separated from wife and child at Wuhan
- Man tells police his mother-in-law thought he should ‘bless’ Xinjiang flight
