Wu Meng’s health deteriorated late last year after she had given birth in June then had a double lung transplant and heart surgery 11 days later. Photo: Huanqiu
Chinese woman who defied doctors to give birth days before lung transplant dies aged 43
- Wu Meng had also had heart surgery days after having baby boy against medical advice
- Her doctor says she refused the drugs she was prescribed since the double transplant, leading to repeated lung infections
Topic | Health in China
