Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Wu Meng’s health deteriorated late last year after she had given birth in June then had a double lung transplant and heart surgery 11 days later. Photo: Huanqiu
Society

Chinese woman who defied doctors to give birth days before lung transplant dies aged 43

  • Wu Meng had also had heart surgery days after having baby boy against medical advice
  • Her doctor says she refused the drugs she was prescribed since the double transplant, leading to repeated lung infections
Topic |   Health in China
Alice Yan

Alice Yan  

Published: 12:05pm, 5 Apr, 2019

Updated: 12:16pm, 5 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Wu Meng’s health deteriorated late last year after she had given birth in June then had a double lung transplant and heart surgery 11 days later. Photo: Huanqiu
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.