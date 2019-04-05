Channels

The Yancheng chemical blast last month killed 78 people. Photo: Reuters
Society

Chinese city shuts down chemical plant after explosion that killed 78 people

  • Authorities in Yancheng city act after country’s deadliest industrial accident in four years
  • Decision follows action by Jiangsu provincial government to reduce number of chemical plants
Topic |   China Society
Laurie Chen

Laurie Chen  

Published: 4:30pm, 5 Apr, 2019

Updated: 4:48pm, 5 Apr, 2019

The Yancheng chemical blast last month killed 78 people. Photo: Reuters
Firefighters at work in the rubble of the chemical plant. Photo: Reuters
Society

Three held over Chinese chemical plant blast that killed 78

  • Authorities say three employees from a local chemical company have been detained over last month’s explosion in Jiangsu province
Topic |   China Society
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 9:58pm, 3 Apr, 2019

Updated: 9:58pm, 3 Apr, 2019

Firefighters at work in the rubble of the chemical plant. Photo: Reuters
