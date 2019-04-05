The Yancheng chemical blast last month killed 78 people. Photo: Reuters
Chinese city shuts down chemical plant after explosion that killed 78 people
- Authorities in Yancheng city act after country’s deadliest industrial accident in four years
- Decision follows action by Jiangsu provincial government to reduce number of chemical plants
Topic | China Society
Firefighters at work in the rubble of the chemical plant. Photo: Reuters
Three held over Chinese chemical plant blast that killed 78
- Authorities say three employees from a local chemical company have been detained over last month’s explosion in Jiangsu province
