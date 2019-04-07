Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

As China mourns the loss of 30 first responders in the deadliest forest fire in living memory, questions have been raised about whether more could have been done to save them, with a focus on recruitment and training. Photo: Xinhua
Society

Deadly forest blaze in China sparks debate over numbers and training of firefighters

  • After 30 first responders died tackling a remote fire in Sichuan, questions are being asked about whether more could have been done to save them
  • Experts call for improvements in recruitment and training
Topic |   China Society
Laurie Chen

Laurie Chen  

Published: 12:00pm, 7 Apr, 2019

Updated: 12:00pm, 7 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

As China mourns the loss of 30 first responders in the deadliest forest fire in living memory, questions have been raised about whether more could have been done to save them, with a focus on recruitment and training. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
Firefighters at a vigil in Guangxi province. Photo: EPA-EFE
Society

China mourns Sichuan forest fire victims as details of their lives emerge

  • Newly wed fireman and two teenagers were among those killed fighting the blaze in a remote, mountainous region on Sunday
Topic |   China Society
Laurie Chen

Laurie Chen  

Published: 5:44pm, 3 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:09pm, 3 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Firefighters at a vigil in Guangxi province. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.