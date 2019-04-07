As China mourns the loss of 30 first responders in the deadliest forest fire in living memory, questions have been raised about whether more could have been done to save them, with a focus on recruitment and training. Photo: Xinhua
Deadly forest blaze in China sparks debate over numbers and training of firefighters
- After 30 first responders died tackling a remote fire in Sichuan, questions are being asked about whether more could have been done to save them
- Experts call for improvements in recruitment and training
Firefighters at a vigil in Guangxi province. Photo: EPA-EFE
China mourns Sichuan forest fire victims as details of their lives emerge
- Newly wed fireman and two teenagers were among those killed fighting the blaze in a remote, mountainous region on Sunday
