Firefighters light candles during a vigil for the colleagues they lost in a huge blaze in Sichuan province. Photo: EPA-EFE
Forest fire in southwest China that killed 31 people caused by lightning, investigation says
- Pine tree identified as origin of deadly blaze that happened in remote area of Sichuan province
- Most of those killed were aged in their 20s, at least two were just teenagers
Topic | Safety in China
Firefighters light candles during a vigil for the colleagues they lost in a huge blaze in Sichuan province. Photo: EPA-EFE