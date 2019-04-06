Channels

Firefighters light candles during a vigil for the colleagues they lost in a huge blaze in Sichuan province. Photo: EPA-EFE
Society

Forest fire in southwest China that killed 31 people caused by lightning, investigation says

  • Pine tree identified as origin of deadly blaze that happened in remote area of Sichuan province
  • Most of those killed were aged in their 20s, at least two were just teenagers
Topic |   Safety in China
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 1:36pm, 6 Apr, 2019

Updated: 1:36pm, 6 Apr, 2019

