Facial recognition systems are ubiquitous in China but the technology is not without flaws. Photo: Shutterstock
Sleeping Chinese man robbed of US$1,800 as smartphone’s facial recognition is caught napping
- Roommates unlock handset and transfer funds even though victim’s eyes are tight shut
- Police identify suspects, retrieve stolen money, but unimpressed with ‘unreliable’ security system
Topic | China Society
Facial recognition systems are ubiquitous in China but the technology is not without flaws. Photo: Shutterstock