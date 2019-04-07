Scores of riot police were reported in the streets of Dongguan over the weekend. Photo: Handout
Chinese city calls in riot police as angry investors protest outside P2P lender’s headquarters
- Collapse of online lending platform tuandi.com prompts investors from across country to travel to Guangdong province to demand their money back
- Police have detained 44 people associated with the platform after it went out of business with US$2.2bn invested in it
