Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Firefighters tackle a fire in Sichuan’s Mianning county. Photo: Xinhua
Society

Six Chinese people killed by fires as Ching Ming Festival sees spike in burnt offerings at family tombs

  • Emergency services record over 3,000 fires across the country over tomb sweeping weekend, but number of deaths falls compared with previous year
  • Major fires still burning include reignited blaze in Sichuan mountains that claimed the lives of 31 people last week
Topic |   China Society
Laurie Chen

Laurie Chen  

Published: 6:15pm, 8 Apr, 2019

Updated: 6:15pm, 8 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Firefighters tackle a fire in Sichuan’s Mianning county. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.