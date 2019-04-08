Firefighters tackle a fire in Sichuan’s Mianning county. Photo: Xinhua
Six Chinese people killed by fires as Ching Ming Festival sees spike in burnt offerings at family tombs
- Emergency services record over 3,000 fires across the country over tomb sweeping weekend, but number of deaths falls compared with previous year
- Major fires still burning include reignited blaze in Sichuan mountains that claimed the lives of 31 people last week
Topic | China Society
Firefighters tackle a fire in Sichuan’s Mianning county. Photo: Xinhua