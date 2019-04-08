About 100 police officers, fisheries officials and members of the public helped round up the liberated snakes. Photo: Weibo
Chinese property developer who freed snakes for good luck ends up in police cell
- Man causes panic in southwest China city after releasing 40kg of snakes on a hillside and into a river
- After 100 people take part in round-up operation, police say most of the serpents caught were young and non-venomous
Topic | China Society
