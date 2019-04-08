Channels

A Chinese artist has sparked widespread condemnation for posing naked with his father's decades-old remains. Photo: Artand.cn
Society

Chinese artist gets naked with late father’s remains but is it art?

  • Widespread condemnation over photographs published one day after China’s annual festival to honour the departed
  • Social media account suspended but artist’s mother supportive of his actions
Topic |   China Society
Linda Lew

Linda Lew  

Published: 6:14pm, 8 Apr, 2019

Updated: 6:14pm, 8 Apr, 2019

A Chinese artist has sparked widespread condemnation for posing naked with his father's decades-old remains.
Purged Chinese Communist Party leader Zhao Ziyang, centre, addressing students in May 1989 at Tiananmen Square in Beijing. Photo: AFP
Politics

Tiananmen anniversary prompts raised security at Zhao Ziyang’s family home

  • Late Communist Party leader’s friends and relatives face heightened police checks before paying their respects as part of traditional festival
  • Security tighter than previous years
Topic |   Tiananmen Square crackdown
Kimmy Chung

Kimmy Chung  

Published: 8:22pm, 5 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:31pm, 5 Apr, 2019

Purged Chinese Communist Party leader Zhao Ziyang, centre, addressing students in May 1989 at Tiananmen Square in Beijing. Photo: AFP
