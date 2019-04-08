Channels

Fields of the vivid yellow rapeseed crop in bloom are seen as a potential tourist draw. Photo: Xinhua
Society

China cooks up a plan for canola oil used in famed Sichuan food

  • Province will spend up to US$89 million over three years to grow, process and promote local brew called ‘Tianfu Rapoil’
  • Government-sponsored plan aims to help lift farmers out of poverty and boost incomes through tourism
Topic |   Food and agriculture
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 6:49pm, 8 Apr, 2019

Updated: 6:48pm, 8 Apr, 2019

Canada’s canola farmers are keen to resolve a dispute with China over contaminated shipments. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Can we talk? Canadian farmers appeal to China for dialogue to end canola dispute

  • ‘If there is a pest problem, let us resolve it,’ Calgary-based farmer and industry group representative Kevin Serfas says
  • Beijing yet to respond to request from Ottawa to send a delegation to discuss concerns face to face
Topic |   Canada
Keegan Elmer

Keegan Elmer  

Published: 6:00pm, 4 Apr, 2019

Updated: 1:49am, 5 Apr, 2019

