Fields of the vivid yellow rapeseed crop in bloom are seen as a potential tourist draw. Photo: Xinhua
China cooks up a plan for canola oil used in famed Sichuan food
- Province will spend up to US$89 million over three years to grow, process and promote local brew called ‘Tianfu Rapoil’
- Government-sponsored plan aims to help lift farmers out of poverty and boost incomes through tourism
Topic | Food and agriculture
Canada’s canola farmers are keen to resolve a dispute with China over contaminated shipments. Photo: Reuters
Can we talk? Canadian farmers appeal to China for dialogue to end canola dispute
- ‘If there is a pest problem, let us resolve it,’ Calgary-based farmer and industry group representative Kevin Serfas says
- Beijing yet to respond to request from Ottawa to send a delegation to discuss concerns face to face
Topic | Canada
