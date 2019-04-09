Li Zi checks on her brother, Li Guoshuo, whose condition has stabilised after two months of treatment. Photo: yangtse.com
Chinese teen sacrifices college entrance exam to donate bone marrow to her brother
- Li Zi, 18, was preparing for the all-important gaokao when her younger sibling was diagnosed with a rare form of anaemia
- They are recovering after undergoing surgery last month and Li will help care for her brother instead of taking the test in June
Topic | China Society
Li Zi checks on her brother, Li Guoshuo, whose condition has stabilised after two months of treatment. Photo: yangtse.com
Rare disease sufferers who performed in the drama “Rare Hug” in Beijing in February to raise awareness of the plight of the estimated 20 million people in China with rare diseases. Photo: Simon Song
Rare diseases in China, their high treatment costs, and the people publicising patients’ plight
- Twenty million people suffer from rare diseases in mainland China but of the 121 rare conditions on the government register, none entails free treatment
- In February a foundation staged a drama performance featuring 15 patients with rare diseases to mark Rare Disease Day
Topic | Health and wellness
Rare disease sufferers who performed in the drama “Rare Hug” in Beijing in February to raise awareness of the plight of the estimated 20 million people in China with rare diseases. Photo: Simon Song