The woman was filmed in a miniskirt and red scarf. Photo: Weibo
Chinese woman detained for wearing Young Pioneers’ red scarf and ‘revealing’ outfit
- Video footage of woman fishing in a miniskirt and symbol of communist youth group deemed to violate law against ‘defiling revolutionary martyrs’
Topic | China Society
The woman was filmed in a miniskirt and red scarf. Photo: Weibo
The Chinese government has been pushing social media companies to be more proactive in censoring content. Photo: Reuters
Latest crackdown on Chinese social media sees dozens of high-profile Weibo accounts silenced
- Microblogging platform says accounts have been suspended or closed for publishing ‘politically harmful’ material
- Victims of purge include outspoken liberal intellectual Yu Jianrong even though he says he stopped discussing politics two years ago
Topic | Censorship in China
The Chinese government has been pushing social media companies to be more proactive in censoring content. Photo: Reuters