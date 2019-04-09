Channels

The woman was filmed in a miniskirt and red scarf. Photo: Weibo
Chinese woman detained for wearing Young Pioneers’ red scarf and ‘revealing’ outfit

  • Video footage of woman fishing in a miniskirt and symbol of communist youth group deemed to violate law against ‘defiling revolutionary martyrs’
Zhuang Pinghui

Zhuang Pinghui  

Published: 5:45pm, 9 Apr, 2019

Updated: 5:45pm, 9 Apr, 2019

The woman was filmed in a miniskirt and red scarf. Photo: Weibo
The Chinese government has been pushing social media companies to be more proactive in censoring content. Photo: Reuters
Latest crackdown on Chinese social media sees dozens of high-profile Weibo accounts silenced

  • Microblogging platform says accounts have been suspended or closed for publishing ‘politically harmful’ material
  • Victims of purge include outspoken liberal intellectual Yu Jianrong even though he says he stopped discussing politics two years ago
Echo Xie

Echo Xie  

Published: 7:00am, 9 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:28am, 9 Apr, 2019

The Chinese government has been pushing social media companies to be more proactive in censoring content. Photo: Reuters
