The man displayed slogans on the screen that were felt to have “insulted China”. Photo: Weibo
Chinese hospital calls police after man writes ‘Japan forever’ in A&E
- Man visiting a patient connects his phone to LED screen outside casualty ward and projects anti-China slogans
- Police detain him on charge of ‘picking quarrels and provoking trouble’
Topic | China Society
The Chinese government has been pushing social media companies to be more proactive in censoring content. Photo: Reuters
Latest crackdown on Chinese social media sees dozens of high-profile Weibo accounts silenced
- Microblogging platform says accounts have been suspended or closed for publishing ‘politically harmful’ material
- Victims of purge include outspoken liberal intellectual Yu Jianrong even though he says he stopped discussing politics two years ago
Topic | Censorship in China
