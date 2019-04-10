The leaflet describes the medical industry as “beyond remedy”. Photo: Baidu
Chinese officials sacked over leaflet listing doctors as top target in organised crime fight
- Promoting nationwide campaign, authorities in Weitang, Suzhou called it the country’s No 1 profession ‘with a dark heart’
- The township government has apologised, saying it had ‘copied inappropriate materials’ and failed to check the content
Rare disease sufferers who performed in the drama “Rare Hug” in Beijing in February to raise awareness of the plight of the estimated 20 million people in China with rare diseases. Photo: Simon Song
Rare diseases in China, their high treatment costs, and the people publicising patients’ plight
- Twenty million people suffer from rare diseases in mainland China but of the 121 rare conditions on the government register, none entails free treatment
- In February a foundation staged a drama performance featuring 15 patients with rare diseases to mark Rare Disease Day
