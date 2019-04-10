Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Prosecutors said Jiang designed the flush handles to mimic air gun grips. Photo: Thepaper.cn
Society

Chinese man jailed for making ‘gun’ toilet handles will face retrial

  • Facts were unclear and evidence insufficient in the original judgment last September, court rules
  • Defence challenges method used by police to identify the handles as guns
Topic |   China Society
Laurie Chen

Laurie Chen  

Published: 5:40pm, 10 Apr, 2019

Updated: 5:40pm, 10 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Prosecutors said Jiang designed the flush handles to mimic air gun grips. Photo: Thepaper.cn
READ FULL ARTICLE
Medical workers operate on ‘Hope’ the orangutan, who was shot dozens of times with an air rifle. Photo: AP
Southeast Asia

Orangutan blinded after being shot 74 times with an air gun in Indonesia; its baby dies of malnutrition

  • The animal was found on a farm in Aceh province last week with its month-old baby, which later died from critical malnutrition
Topic |   Indonesia
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 11:57pm, 18 Mar, 2019

Updated: 1:08pm, 20 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

Medical workers operate on ‘Hope’ the orangutan, who was shot dozens of times with an air rifle. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.