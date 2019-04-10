Prosecutors said Jiang designed the flush handles to mimic air gun grips. Photo: Thepaper.cn
Chinese man jailed for making ‘gun’ toilet handles will face retrial
- Facts were unclear and evidence insufficient in the original judgment last September, court rules
- Defence challenges method used by police to identify the handles as guns
Topic | China Society
Medical workers operate on ‘Hope’ the orangutan, who was shot dozens of times with an air rifle. Photo: AP
Orangutan blinded after being shot 74 times with an air gun in Indonesia; its baby dies of malnutrition
- The animal was found on a farm in Aceh province last week with its month-old baby, which later died from critical malnutrition
Topic | Indonesia
