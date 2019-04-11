Police reports from Fujian say a man got drunk and attacked his two sons and two daughters before using the blade to cut himself. Photo: Weibo
Chinese man arrested for attacking his four children with knife then slashing himself
- Police in Fujian province investigate assault on two boys and two girls
- Sons were treated for neck injuries that were more than 13 centimetres long
