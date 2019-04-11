Diba distributed memes, pictures and messages from official brochures for its supporters to use in the bombardment. Photo: Handout
Chinese nationalist group stages two-hour ‘attack’ on Uygur websites
- Move was ‘a brute-force effort to pledge thoughtless allegiance to the Communist Party’, project manager for World Uygur Congress says
- Organiser says aim was to ‘maintain national dignity, dispel rumours and show the whole world the facts’
Topic | China Society
