The woman was filmed kicking her daughter in a clip that left her facing accusations of child abuse and exploitation. Photo: Sina.com.cn
Chinese woman condemned for kicking model daughter, 3, as fashion brands intervene
- Onlooker’s video of mother’s abusive behaviour while taking photos of child model Niuniu prompts backlash from fashion brands
- Apology is followed by further videos showing similar behaviour
The catwalks of Zhili can be a road to riches for the children who prove a hit there. Photo: the paper.cn
How China’s child modelling boom turned small town into magnet for ambitious parents
- Families are relocating to Zhili, where the growing child garment industry means models can earn up to US$1,500 a day
- Young children work long hours and miss schooling in attempt to win big contracts as companies clamour for star quality
