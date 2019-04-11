Channels

The temperature peaked at 30 degrees Celsius on the day a four-year-old girl was left locked in her father's car. Photo: Weibo.
Society

Girl, 4, dies after being left behind in hot car by forgetful father

  • The girl was being taken to her kindergarten class in Yiyang, Hunan province by the father
  • But he lost track of what he was doing while using his mobile phone and left her alone in the locked car
Topic |   China Society
Mandy Zuo

Mandy Zuo  

Published: 7:30pm, 11 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:30pm, 11 Apr, 2019


Psychology professor David Diamond blames prospective memory failure for parents leaving their children behind in their cars. Photo: Shutterstock
Health & Wellness

Why people forget children in hot cars: complex brain memory systems sometimes fail, new study finds

  • Prospective memory failure inhibits people doing things robotically or out of habit, says psychology professor David Diamond
  • Many factors, including stress, interruptions, multitasking and sleep deprivation, can cause it
Topic |   Health and wellness
Tribune News Service

Tribune News Service  

Published: 2:00am, 14 Mar, 2019

Updated: 7:33pm, 14 Mar, 2019


