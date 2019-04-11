The temperature peaked at 30 degrees Celsius on the day a four-year-old girl was left locked in her father’s car. Photo: Weibo.
Girl, 4, dies after being left behind in hot car by forgetful father
- The girl was being taken to her kindergarten class in Yiyang, Hunan province by the father
- But he lost track of what he was doing while using his mobile phone and left her alone in the locked car
Topic | China Society
The temperature peaked at 30 degrees Celsius on the day a four-year-old girl was left locked in her father’s car. Photo: Weibo.
Psychology professor David Diamond blames prospective memory failure for parents leaving their children behind in their cars. Photo: Shutterstock
Why people forget children in hot cars: complex brain memory systems sometimes fail, new study finds
- Prospective memory failure inhibits people doing things robotically or out of habit, says psychology professor David Diamond
- Many factors, including stress, interruptions, multitasking and sleep deprivation, can cause it
Topic | Health and wellness
Psychology professor David Diamond blames prospective memory failure for parents leaving their children behind in their cars. Photo: Shutterstock