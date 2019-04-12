A family in Zhejiang province, eastern China, has spent 500,000 yuan (US$74,000) on a motor home so a young girl can avoid the long journey to her primary school each day. Photo: Weibo
Chinese girl camps in motor home next to primary school to save commute
- Travelling time made her grumpy and anxious, mother says
- Now she gets a good night’s sleep
Topic | China Society
A family in Zhejiang province, eastern China, has spent 500,000 yuan (US$74,000) on a motor home so a young girl can avoid the long journey to her primary school each day. Photo: Weibo