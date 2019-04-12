Channels

A family in Zhejiang province, eastern China, has spent 500,000 yuan (US$74,000) on a motor home so a young girl can avoid the long journey to her primary school each day. Photo: Weibo
Society

Chinese girl camps in motor home next to primary school to save commute

  • Travelling time made her grumpy and anxious, mother says
  • Now she gets a good night’s sleep
Topic |   China Society
Zhuang Pinghui

Zhuang Pinghui  

Published: 1:20pm, 12 Apr, 2019

Updated: 1:49pm, 12 Apr, 2019

A family in Zhejiang province, eastern China, has spent 500,000 yuan (US$74,000) on a motor home so a young girl can avoid the long journey to her primary school each day. Photo: Weibo
