Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Some savvy Chinese internet users are offering to drink bubble tea and eat fried chicken on behalf of health-conscious but food-loving customers. Photo: Shutterstock
Society

Chinese internet users find new way to lose weight fast

  • Online entrepreneurs offer second-hand taste of favourite food and drink for a small fee
  • Trend spawns lighthearted spin-offs and mockery
Topic |   China Society
Laurie Chen

Laurie Chen  

Published: 10:45am, 13 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:45am, 13 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Some savvy Chinese internet users are offering to drink bubble tea and eat fried chicken on behalf of health-conscious but food-loving customers. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE
Actress Yao Chen in a suit in the Chinese TV drama All is Well. Women overtook men as buyers of suits on Chinese e-commerce platform Taobao in January 2019, and its latest trend report forecasts more women than men will wear suits in China within 10 years.
Fashion & Beauty

Taobao predicts 2019 China fashion trends: boyfriend jeans, oversized blazers, rise of suits

  • E-commerce platform’s 2019 China Fashion Trend Report is compiled from search data from its 601 million active users
  • One prediction: in 10 years, more women will be wearing suits than men in China
Topic |   Fashion in Hong Kong and China
Michelle Wong

Michelle Wong  

Published: 7:45am, 25 Mar, 2019

Updated: 7:45am, 25 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

Actress Yao Chen in a suit in the Chinese TV drama All is Well. Women overtook men as buyers of suits on Chinese e-commerce platform Taobao in January 2019, and its latest trend report forecasts more women than men will wear suits in China within 10 years.
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.