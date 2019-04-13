Some savvy Chinese internet users are offering to drink bubble tea and eat fried chicken on behalf of health-conscious but food-loving customers. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese internet users find new way to lose weight fast
- Online entrepreneurs offer second-hand taste of favourite food and drink for a small fee
- Trend spawns lighthearted spin-offs and mockery
Topic | China Society
Actress Yao Chen in a suit in the Chinese TV drama All is Well. Women overtook men as buyers of suits on Chinese e-commerce platform Taobao in January 2019, and its latest trend report forecasts more women than men will wear suits in China within 10 years.
Taobao predicts 2019 China fashion trends: boyfriend jeans, oversized blazers, rise of suits
- E-commerce platform’s 2019 China Fashion Trend Report is compiled from search data from its 601 million active users
- One prediction: in 10 years, more women will be wearing suits than men in China
Topic | Fashion in Hong Kong and China
