Ding Chen, in a selfie posted to his Instagram account, and his new Bugatti Chiron, undergoing extensive customisation before delivery in Vancouver. Photos: Ding Chen
Chinese tycoon’s son buys US$3.8million Bugatti Chiron in Vancouver with dad’s Union Pay credit card, complains about Canadian taxes
- Chen Mailin’s son, Ding Chen, posted a message on Instagram complaining about US$680,000 in taxes on the new supercar, saying they made his ‘heart feel tired’
- A salesman at the Vancouver luxury car dealership that is selling the Chiron said China’s Union Pay credit cards were a ‘regular mode of payment’
Topic | Vancouver
