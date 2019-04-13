Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Ding Chen, in a selfie posted to his Instagram account, and his new Bugatti Chiron, undergoing extensive customisation before delivery in Vancouver. Photos: Ding Chen
Society

Chinese tycoon’s son buys US$3.8million Bugatti Chiron in Vancouver with dad’s Union Pay credit card, complains about Canadian taxes

  • Chen Mailin’s son, Ding Chen, posted a message on Instagram complaining about US$680,000 in taxes on the new supercar, saying they made his ‘heart feel tired’
  • A salesman at the Vancouver luxury car dealership that is selling the Chiron said China’s Union Pay credit cards were a ‘regular mode of payment’
Topic |   Vancouver
Ian Young

Ian Young  

Published: 2:20am, 13 Apr, 2019

Updated: 2:20am, 13 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Ding Chen, in a selfie posted to his Instagram account, and his new Bugatti Chiron, undergoing extensive customisation before delivery in Vancouver. Photos: Ding Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.