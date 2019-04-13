Video footage captured by a security camera at the school showed a teacher kicking a child as he lay on the floor. Photo: Weibo
Chinese kindergarten teacher detained for assaulting five-year-old pupil
- Police intervene after school dismisses parents’ claim they found bruises on their son’s face and body
- School downgraded, director ordered to ‘conduct self-criticism’
The teacher left her class unsupervised with a video to watch and on her return made them slap themselves for misbehaving. Photo: Handout
Teacher suspended after making unruly primary schoolchildren slap themselves on the face
- Parents said children returned home with red and swollen faces – account from classroom said one pupil had hit themselves 58 times
