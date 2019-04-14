Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Season 8 of Game of Thrones will be broadcast in China by Tencent Video. Photo: Warner Bros. Television Distribution
Society

Chinese Game of Throne fans resigned to final season censorship

  • Medieval drama is known for its X-rated content, but audiences in China are unlikely to see much sex or violence
  • Scenes of nudity and swearing were cut from earlier instalments of the hit HBO series, which is broadcast by Tencent Video in China
Topic |   China Society
Sarah Zheng

Sarah Zheng  

Published: 8:00pm, 14 Apr, 2019

Updated: 8:00pm, 14 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Season 8 of Game of Thrones will be broadcast in China by Tencent Video. Photo: Warner Bros. Television Distribution
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.