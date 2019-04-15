Billionaire Jack Ma has again weighed in on the Chinese tech industry’s gruelling overtime work culture. Photo: Xinhua
Alibaba founder Jack Ma says companies forcing staff to work overtime are ‘foolish’
- Billionaire makes remarks in social media post after earlier comments that long hours could be a ‘huge blessing’ for young workers
- He also calls enforced 996 schedule – working 9am to 9pm, six days a week – ‘inhumane’ and ‘unsustainable’
Topic | China technology
Beijing-based Bytedance has adopted a big week/small week policy for its 40,000 employees. Photo: Bloomberg
Quantity or quality? China’s ‘996’ work culture comes under scrutiny
- China’s mobile internet population more than doubled from around 300 million in 2010 to 788 million last year
- Chinese software engineers are resisting attempts to make tech workers to adhere to a ‘996’ work schedule – 9am to 9pm, six days a week.
