Xiangxiang, the last known Yangtze giant softshell turtle, died at Suzhou Zoo on the weekend. Photo: Suzhou Daily
Yangtze turtle on brink of extinction with death of last known female in China
- Just three of the species thought to remain alive after ninety-something Xiangxiang’s death on the weekend
- Reptile dies after fifth failed attempt at artificial insemination
