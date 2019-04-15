Channels

Wang Cunwei refused to be beaten by polio and dragged himself up Mount Tai. Photo: Js.ifeng.com
Society

Chinese man defies the polio that paralysed his legs with overnight climb through snow on Mount Tai

  • Wang Cunwei said feat showed disabled can achieve what able-bodied can
  • China Mobile retailer’s determination wore out his trousers and knee pads
Topic |   China Society
Zhuang Pinghui

Zhuang Pinghui  

Published: 3:14pm, 15 Apr, 2019

Updated: 3:33pm, 15 Apr, 2019

Wang Cunwei refused to be beaten by polio and dragged himself up Mount Tai. Photo: Js.ifeng.com
Hong Kong’s Dialogue in the Dark Foundation aims to nurture role models. Photo: Edward Wong
Health & Environment

Hong Kong NGO Dialogue in the Dark is changing the game to help young Chinese disabled people shine in the workplace

  • The Dialogue in the Dark Foundation aims to nurture role models and has helped 20 trainees since 2016
  • Participants in the programme are taught self-advocacy and other ways to build assertiveness so as to open up career opportunities
Topic |   City Weekend
Mandy Zheng

Mandy Zheng  

Published: 12:00pm, 13 Apr, 2019

Updated: 12:00pm, 13 Apr, 2019

Hong Kong’s Dialogue in the Dark Foundation aims to nurture role models. Photo: Edward Wong
