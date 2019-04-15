The haul of 2,748 elephant tusks was the biggest seizure of ivory handled by Chinese customs in recent years. Photo: Sina
Chinese customs officers seize more than 7 tonnes of ivory in record haul
- Elephant tusks found in wooden boxes during raid on disused factory in remote town in Anhui
- Twenty-six suspected members of international trafficking ring arrested in coordinated operation across six provinces
Topic | Ivory trade in Hong Kong and China
The haul of 2,748 elephant tusks was the biggest seizure of ivory handled by Chinese customs in recent years. Photo: Sina
Vietnamese customs officials inspecting seized suspected ivory inside a timber shipment in a warehouse in Danang. Photo: AFP
Vietnam seizes 9 tonnes of ivory from Congo as authorities struggle to crack down on illegal animal trade
- The ivory-stuffed timber logs were discovered Tuesday at Da Nang’s main port on a ship from the Republic of Congo in central Africa
Topic | Vietnam
Vietnamese customs officials inspecting seized suspected ivory inside a timber shipment in a warehouse in Danang. Photo: AFP