The haul of 2,748 elephant tusks was the biggest seizure of ivory handled by Chinese customs in recent years. Photo: Sina
Society

Chinese customs officers seize more than 7 tonnes of ivory in record haul

  • Elephant tusks found in wooden boxes during raid on disused factory in remote town in Anhui
  • Twenty-six suspected members of international trafficking ring arrested in coordinated operation across six provinces
Topic |   Ivory trade in Hong Kong and China
Laurie Chen

Laurie Chen  

Published: 8:30pm, 15 Apr, 2019

Updated: 8:30pm, 15 Apr, 2019

Vietnamese customs officials inspecting seized suspected ivory inside a timber shipment in a warehouse in Danang. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia

Vietnam seizes 9 tonnes of ivory from Congo as authorities struggle to crack down on illegal animal trade

  • The ivory-stuffed timber logs were discovered Tuesday at Da Nang’s main port on a ship from the Republic of Congo in central Africa
Topic |   Vietnam
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 2:20pm, 29 Mar, 2019

Updated: 2:20pm, 29 Mar, 2019

Vietnamese customs officials inspecting seized suspected ivory inside a timber shipment in a warehouse in Danang. Photo: AFP
