LGBT activists and lesbians flooded China’s Weibo with rainbow images, supportive messages and selfies in protest of their silencing by the social media platform. Photo: Weibo
Society

Rainbow victory for China’s online lesbian community

  • Social media ban on same-sex discussion forum reversed after weekend of protest
  • Straight allies join LGBT fight for freedom to talk about experiences
Topic |   China Society
Laurie Chen

Laurie Chen  

Published: 1:43pm, 16 Apr, 2019

Updated: 1:43pm, 16 Apr, 2019

LGBT activists and lesbians flooded China's Weibo with rainbow images, supportive messages and selfies in protest of their silencing by the social media platform. Photo: Weibo
The Chinese government has been pushing social media companies to be more proactive in censoring content. Photo: Reuters
Politics

Latest crackdown on Chinese social media sees dozens of high-profile Weibo accounts silenced

  • Microblogging platform says accounts have been suspended or closed for publishing ‘politically harmful’ material
  • Victims of purge include outspoken liberal intellectual Yu Jianrong even though he says he stopped discussing politics two years ago
Topic |   Censorship in China
Echo Xie

Echo Xie  

Published: 7:00am, 9 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:24pm, 9 Apr, 2019

The Chinese government has been pushing social media companies to be more proactive in censoring content. Photo: Reuters
