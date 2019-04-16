LGBT activists and lesbians flooded China’s Weibo with rainbow images, supportive messages and selfies in protest of their silencing by the social media platform. Photo: Weibo
Rainbow victory for China’s online lesbian community
- Social media ban on same-sex discussion forum reversed after weekend of protest
- Straight allies join LGBT fight for freedom to talk about experiences
Topic | China Society
LGBT activists and lesbians flooded China’s Weibo with rainbow images, supportive messages and selfies in protest of their silencing by the social media platform. Photo: Weibo
The Chinese government has been pushing social media companies to be more proactive in censoring content. Photo: Reuters
Latest crackdown on Chinese social media sees dozens of high-profile Weibo accounts silenced
- Microblogging platform says accounts have been suspended or closed for publishing ‘politically harmful’ material
- Victims of purge include outspoken liberal intellectual Yu Jianrong even though he says he stopped discussing politics two years ago
Topic | Censorship in China
The Chinese government has been pushing social media companies to be more proactive in censoring content. Photo: Reuters