Beijing has created a map of female poplar and willow trees in an effort to control the catkins on the city’s streets each spring with measures such as high-pressure water guns. Photo: Sina
China’s capital maps its willows and poplars in effort to take control of annual blizzard of catkins
- Beijing responds to poplar and willow seed onslaught with plan to shoot them down
- Three hundred forestry students used aerial photographs to identify problem areas
Topic | China Society
Beijing has created a map of female poplar and willow trees in an effort to control the catkins on the city’s streets each spring with measures such as high-pressure water guns. Photo: Sina