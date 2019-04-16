Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A Chinese construction worker’s video of him easily smashing his safety hat with another one has raised concerns about standards of protective headgear. Photo: Weibo
Society

Chinese worker smashes hard hat in viral video, raises safety concerns

  • National guidelines regulate standards of protective headgear
  • Builder claims supervisors get the best quality
Topic |   China Society
Linda Lew

Linda Lew  

Published: 4:39pm, 16 Apr, 2019

Updated: 4:39pm, 16 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

A Chinese construction worker’s video of him easily smashing his safety hat with another one has raised concerns about standards of protective headgear. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.