Zheng Rongquan, a Wenzhou University graduate born with impaired vision, had applied for a teaching post at the Nanjing School for the Blind. Photo: Weibo
Blind Chinese man’s fight for teaching job at school for visually impaired sparks social media debate
- Zheng Rongquan was rejected for a post at the Nanjing School for the Blind because his eyesight was considered inadequate for the role
- News of his challenge triggered an internet discussion over career opportunities for disabled people
