Zheng Mengzhu gained fame 31 years ago as China's first test-tube baby. Photo: Weibo
Society

‘Like a dream’: China’s first test-tube baby Zheng Mengzhu becomes a mother

  • Zheng gives birth to a healthy boy at the same hospital in Beijing where she was born 31 years ago
  • Her mother Zheng Guizhen says they haven’t decided on a name yet
Topic |   China Society
Alice Yan

Alice Yan  

Published: 5:05pm, 16 Apr, 2019

Updated: 5:21pm, 16 Apr, 2019

Zheng Mengzhu gained fame 31 years ago as China’s first test-tube baby. Photo: Weibo
It is illegal for women to sell their eggs in China but they can donate them up to three times. Photo: Shutterstock
Society

Student reveals details of selling her eggs on China’s black market to repay US$9,000 debt

  • Woman says she was given drugs over 10 days to stimulate her ovaries before her eggs were harvested in surgical procedure at illegal clinic
  • It’s the latest case exposing the business which targets university students
Topic |   China Society
Mandy Zuo

Mandy Zuo  

Published: 6:30pm, 19 Mar, 2019

Updated: 6:30pm, 19 Mar, 2019

It is illegal for women to sell their eggs in China but they can donate them up to three times. Photo: Shutterstock
