Most Chinese web users were shocked by the destruction in Paris, but a minority said it served the French right for the actions of their forebears a century and a half ago. Photo: AFP
Notre Dame fire attracts wave of sympathy in China, but some web users revive old grievances over destruction of Old Summer Palace
- Some social media users regard devastation in Paris as karmic payback for destruction of imperial palace during the second opium war
- But many others lament damage to historic cathedral as state broadcaster warns people not to be ‘narrow-minded and pathetic’
Topic | China Society
Most Chinese web users were shocked by the destruction in Paris, but a minority said it served the French right for the actions of their forebears a century and a half ago. Photo: AFP
The spire of Notre Dame Cathedral collapses as the cathedral is engulfed in flames on Monday, April 15, 2019. Photo: AFP
Firefighters save Paris’ Notre Dame Cathedral after massive blaze guts roof, burns down spire
- Main towers of the building saved after hours-long battle with flames, Paris fire chief Jean-Claude Gallet said
- One firefighter injured, no civilian casualties reported
Topic | France
The spire of Notre Dame Cathedral collapses as the cathedral is engulfed in flames on Monday, April 15, 2019. Photo: AFP