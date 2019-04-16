Channels

Tianjin Airlines was forced to put passengers on another plane after a woman tossed six coins into a plane engine for good luck on Monday. Photo: Weibo
Society

Chinese airline grounds plane after another ‘lucky coin toss’ at jet engine

  • Flight disrupted as staff scramble to find coins thrown by boarding passenger
Topic |   China Society
Laurie Chen

Laurie Chen  

Published: 7:00pm, 16 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:00pm, 16 Apr, 2019

Tianjin Airlines was forced to put passengers on another plane after a woman tossed six coins into a plane engine for good luck on Monday. Photo: Weibo
A man from central China is seen making a throwing motion as he and his wife and child board a flight from Wuhan in Hubei province to Xinjiang on Tuesday. Photo: Miaopai
Society

Chinese dad who threw coins at plane for good luck blames mother-in-law for 30-minute flight delay

  • Father detained for 10 days and separated from wife and child at Wuhan
  • Man tells police his mother-in-law thought he should ‘bless’ Xinjiang flight
Topic |   China Society
Linda Lew

Linda Lew  

Published: 7:00pm, 4 Apr, 2019

Updated: 3:25am, 5 Apr, 2019

A man from central China is seen making a throwing motion as he and his wife and child board a flight from Wuhan in Hubei province to Xinjiang on Tuesday. Photo: Miaopai
