Members of the clergy, nuns and laymen have taken part in what the authorities called “democratic voting” on bishop candidates. Photo: Reuters
China’s acceptance of Vatican-approved bishop candidates ‘a positive sign’
- Father Anthony Yao Shun and Father Stephen Xu Hongwei have been elected in Inner Mongolia and Shaanxi province
- They were the first bishop elections since provisional agreement was signed in September
Pope Francis is shown on a giant screen in Loreto in central Italy on Monday. Photo: AP
Vatican negotiator says deal with China on nominating bishops was basis for ‘more concrete dialogue’
- Archbishop Claudio Maria Celli denies agreement was a sell-out of China’s underground church, but admits there is a long way to go
- China’s 12 million Catholics are split between government-backed group and underground church whose priests and parishioners are detained and harassed
